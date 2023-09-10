MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Germany completes unbeaten run, rules 2023 FIBA World Cup

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Germany completed an unbeaten run in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 by holding off Serbia in the gold medal game, 83-77, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday, September 10.

Germany took control of the contest through a big third quarter where they out-scored Serbia, 23-10. But they still needed to fend off the Serbians' final rally led by Aleksa Avramovic.

In jubilation, the team greeted its head coach Gordie Herbert for helping the team secure their win.

Dennis Schroder, who tallied 28 points during the game, was awarded the TISSOT Most Valuable Player trophy for leading Germany to its golden victory.

Here are select images of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Championship game.

Serbia and Germany battle for the championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Serbia and Germany battle for the championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Serbia and Germany battle for the championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Serbia and Germany battle for the championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Serbia and Germany battle for the championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Serbia and Germany battle for the championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Serbia and Germany battle for the championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Serbia and Germany battle for the championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Germany celebrates after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup title in Pasay City on September 10, 2023. Mark Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News German players greet members of the Serbian basketball team after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup title in Pasay City on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Germany celebrates after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup title in Pasay City on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Germany celebrates after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup title in Pasay City on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Germany celebrates after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup title in Pasay City on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Germany celebrates after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup title in Pasay City on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Germany celebrates after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup title in Pasay City on September 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News