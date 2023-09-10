Dennis Schroder against Serbia at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Finals, September 10, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — For the first time ever, Germany has won the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

This, after Deutschland defeated Serbia, 83-77, in the tournament’s gold medal match on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Dennis Schroder delivered a huge performance, putting up 28 big points and two rebounds, helping the Germans clinch their first-ever FIBA World Cup gold medal.

The veteran guard also delivered the knockout blow, scoring a clutch layup with 21 seconds left that gave Germany an 81-77 lead.

German young star Franz Wagner also was vital in the win, posting numbers of 19 markers and seven boards as Germany tallied its eighth-straight win in as many contests.

Despite the heartbreaking end to their campaign, Bogdan Bogdanov still balled out and delivered 17 points and three boards.

Serbia will end their impressive run at the World Cup by enduring its second defeat in eight games, while also mirroring their silver-medal finish from the last time that they competed in the tournament’s finals in 2014.

