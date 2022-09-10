Home  >  Sports

LOOK: Alex Eala's historic win at 2022 US Open

Sarah Stier, Getty Images/AFP

Posted at Sep 11 2022 07:51 AM

LOOK: Alex Eala makes PH tennis history 1
LOOK: Alex Eala makes PH tennis history 2
LOOK: Alex Eala makes PH tennis history 3
LOOK: Alex Eala makes PH tennis history 4
LOOK: Alex Eala makes PH tennis history 5

Alex Eala of the Philippines celebrates after defeating Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during their Junior Girl's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City on Saturday. Eala made history as the first Filipino to win a grand slam singles championship at the US Open Juniors. 

