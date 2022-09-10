Alex Eala defeated Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the US Open junior girls' singles championship on Saturday (US time).
The 17-year-old Eala, seeded No. 10, dominated the No. 2 seed throughout the 1-hour, 7-minute match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York.
It was Eala's first grand-slam junior singles title, adding to the two major doubles championships she won at the 2020 Australian Open and the 2021 Roland Garros.
Her previous best finish at a major singles tournament was at the 2020 Roland Garros where her run ended in the semifinals.
Less than 24 hours before the final, Eala defeated Victoria Mboko of Canada, 6-1, 7-6(5) to advance to the title match.
(More details to follow.)