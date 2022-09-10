Alex Eala receives the trophy for winning the 2022 US Open junior girls' singles tournament on Saturday (US time). Screenshot from SPOTV NOW

Alex Eala defeated Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the US Open junior girls' singles championship on Saturday (US time).

The 17-year-old Eala, seeded No. 10, dominated the No. 2 seed throughout the 1-hour, 7-minute match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York.

It was Eala's first grand-slam junior singles title, adding to the two major doubles championships she won at the 2020 Australian Open and the 2021 Roland Garros.

Her previous best finish at a major singles tournament was at the 2020 Roland Garros where her run ended in the semifinals.

Less than 24 hours before the final, Eala defeated Victoria Mboko of Canada, 6-1, 7-6(5) to advance to the title match.

