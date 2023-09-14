MULTIMEDIA

Gilas fans can't get enough of Justin Noypi

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Justin Brownlee of Gilas Pilipinas signs autographs as fans take photos of him during team practice in Pasig on Thursday. The Gilas Pilipinas men's and women's teams held a joint practice open for public viewing as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.