Gilas fans can't get enough of Justin Noypi

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2023 10:44 PM

Justin Brownlee of Gilas Pilipinas signs autographs as fans take photos of him during team practice in Pasig on Thursday. The Gilas Pilipinas men's and women's teams held a joint practice open for public viewing as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. 

