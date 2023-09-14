Gilas to play tune-up vs LG Sakers in front of Pinoy fans

Coach Tim Cone giving instructions to Gilas during their practice at Philsports Arena on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas will be having a tune-up game against the Changwon LG Sakers on Sept. 22 as they prepare for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Interim Gilas coach Tim Cone has invited local fans to watch the game for free at the Philsports Arena.

"We're hoping to have a full stadium on the 22nd," said the national team tactician shortly after holding a joint practice with the Gilas women's squad, which was also opened for all Pinoy fans to see.

The tune-up is one of two scrimmages they need to go through before they fly to Hangzhou for their first game against Bahrain on Sept. 26.

Cone said they are set for a closed-door tune-up against a PBA squad.

“I think it’s Meralco but I’m not sure yet,” he said.

Among those Gilas players who attended the open practice are June Mar Fajardo, Chris Newsome, Japeth Aguilar, Justin Brownlee, Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Calvin Oftana and Jason Perkins. Also present was Roger Pogoy, but he decided to watch the action from the sidelines.

The joint practice was meant held to help the Gilas women's squad for their initial foray to the Asian Games.

"I'm a big fan of (Women's coach) Pat Aquino.. They have a great culture that they developed over there. We need to recognize that more and understand these girls are out there doing what we do everyday," he said.

"I know we're all locked into the men's program but I think we should be as proud of the women's program as well."