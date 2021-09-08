MULTIMEDIA

Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez advances to US Open semis

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after winning a point against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, USA on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, whose mother has Filipino roots, advanced to the semifinals and will compete against the winner of a later match between No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion.