Canadian 19-year-old left-hander Leylah Fernandez advanced to the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday by defeating Ukraine's fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Fernandez, ranked 73rd, will play her first Grand Slam semi-final against the winner of a later match between second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion.

(More details to follow.)