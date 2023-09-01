Home  >  Sports

Team USA survives Montenegro scare for fourth straight win

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2023 07:44 PM

Team USA works for fourth straight win

Paolo Banchero of Team USA goes for the slam in their second round match against Montenegro during the FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on Friday. The Americans earned the win against the Nikola Vucevic-led squad, 85-73, for their fourth straight victory. 

