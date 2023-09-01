Team USA works for fourth straight win

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Team USA survives Montenegro scare for fourth straight win Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2023 07:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Paolo Banchero of Team USA goes for the slam in their second round match against Montenegro during the FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on Friday. The Americans earned the win against the Nikola Vucevic-led squad, 85-73, for their fourth straight victory. FIBA: Team USA survives Montenegro for fourth straight win Read More: Team USA FIBA FIBA World Cup basketball Montenegro Paulo Banchero /video/news/09/01/23/imee-on-chinas-10-dash-line-in-new-map-hindi-natin-tinatanggap/news/09/01/23/parts-of-bulacan-submerged-in-floods-due-to-rains-high-tide/sports/09/01/23/latvia-boosts-qfinals-chances-with-upset-of-spain/video/life/09/01/23/kwento-ni-marc-logan-jose-mari-chan-nagpaparamdam-na-sa-netizens/video/entertainment/09/01/23/jose-mari-chan-itinuring-na-blessing-ang-pagpatok-ng-christmas-songs