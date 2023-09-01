Walker Kessler slams it home over Andrija Slavkovic on September 1, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Team USA survived a valiant effort from the Black Mountains for their fourth straight win.

The Americans scored a hard-earned 85-73 victory against Montenegro on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Leading the Steve Kerr-coached squad was Anthony Edwards with 17 markers and three boards, while Austin Reaves contributed 12 points.

For the first time in the tournament, Team USA entered the fourth quarter with only a single-digit lead. They were only up by two points, 64-62, after a Nikola Ivanovic triple with still 7:15 remaining in the final frame.

But the Americans stepped up in the next plays and extended their lead to its biggest at 10, 79-69, after a make by Mikal Bridges with only 1:29 remaining in the game.

Montenegro had no answer from there, as Team USA kept their record spotless after four contests.

Nikola Vucevic starred for Montenegro with 18 points and 15 boards.

The Americans are up for another tall order as they will be facing Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania on Sunday, 8:40 PM, still at the same Pasay venue, while Montenegro is scheduled to face Greece on the same day and venue at 4:40 PM.

