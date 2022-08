MULTIMEDIA

Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson visits Tenement court in Taguig

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Utah Jazz and Gilas player Jordan Clarkson pose for a groupie photo at the Tenement court in Taguig City on Sunday. The Utah Jazz guard, who is currently in Manila to participate in the Fiba World Cup qualifier on Monday, donated 50 pairs of shoes and conducted a basketball clinic for Tenement kids.