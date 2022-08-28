Jordan Clarkson visits Tenement, confirms World Cup stint

Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Lebanon. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson saw a firsthand look at the local basketball culture on Sunday morning, when he paid a visit to the famed Tenement court in Taguig.

Clarkson, who traces his roots to the Philippines through his mother, was warmly welcomed by the community, particularly the children who packed the court to get a glimpse of the Utah Jazz star.

The Tenement court has become famous worldwide for its artwork, particularly for the tribute done by local artists to the late, great Kobe Bryant when he died in 2020. Several basketball stars have visited the court and conducted basketball clinics there as well, including LeBron James and Paul George.

Clarkson himself visited Tenement in 2016. On Sunday, he interacted with the local kids who waited hours to catch a glimpse of their idol.

"Sobrang saya po kasi first time ko po siya nakita eh. JC sabi ko I love you Clarkson. I love you rin sabi niya," Clarkson's youn fan, John Early said.



"Nakita ko na yung idol ko," said Krystal Cardino.

"Alas kwatro pa lang nagbihis na kami, naligo, kumain, tas bumaba na dito nagpaswab po kami tapos diretso dito ayun po inantay na namin si Jordan Clarkson. JC, idol ko po talaga yun lagi kong pinapanuod sa Utah Jazz yun kasi galing niya eh," said 15 year old Kyle Paccial.

During his brief stay, Clarkson gave 50 pairs of shoes to the children and signed basketballs for the fans. He also expressed his optimism for Gilas Pilipinas as they continue their road to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

"It's been great. It's been something that I envisioned when I first went to Jakarta to watch the team play. It's finally coming to life," said Clarkson, who is playing for Gilas Pilipinas for only the second time.

He received a special exemption to represent the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. This current stint marks his FIBA debut, as Clarkson is suiting up for Gilas as a naturalized player.

"Seeing Kai Sotto, Carl [Tamayo], young guys like that, Dwight [Ramos]. Just talented players," he said. "Hopefully win in the World Cup. [We have] 360 days, so we got some time to prepare and get ready for all that."

Asked if this is his confirmation that he will be playing in next year's World Cup, Clarkson said: "Yeah."

The showpiece event will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Clarkson is coming off a 27-point performance in an 85-81 loss to Lebanon on Friday night. They return to action on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena against Saudi Arabia.

Clarkson, the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, also revealed that he has a special motivation while playing for the Philippines.

"I know you are all looking at the bigger picture but a lot of this is from my grandmother who passed away two or three years ago. I'm just trying to carry her name, make her proud," Clarkson said.

"She's been through a great amount of stuff to be the woman she was and to carry the family as she did, so that's probably one of the reasons why I still do this. I represent the flag and represent the country to this day," he added. With a report from Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News