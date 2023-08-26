Home  >  Sports

Team USA guns for return to the top

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2023 11:03 PM

Austin Reaves of Team USA skies over New Zealand’s Flynn Cameron as the two teams duke it out during the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on Saturday. The NBA-laden squad of Team USA opened their bid for a return to basketball supremacy with a win over New Zealand at this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup, after falling to seventh during the 2019 edition of the tournament. 

