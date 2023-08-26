Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Team USA guns for return to the top Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2023 11:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Austin Reaves of Team USA skies over New Zealand’s Flynn Cameron as the two teams duke it out during the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on Saturday. The NBA-laden squad of Team USA opened their bid for a return to basketball supremacy with a win over New Zealand at this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup, after falling to seventh during the 2019 edition of the tournament. FIBA: Reaves, Banchero star as Team USA stands tall over New Zealand Read More: Austin Reaves Flynn Cameron FIBA Basketball World Cup FIBA World Cup 2023 FIBA World Cup Team USA New Zealand Tall Blacks FIBA basketball /news/08/27/23/degamo-family-says-to-field-bet-to-replace-teves/sports/08/27/23/mlbb-rsg-philippines-lets-go-of-h2wo/news/08/27/23/expect-hotly-contested-brgy-polls-in-october-comelec/entertainment/08/27/23/watch-doug-kramer-shows-off-son-gavins-basketball-skills/overseas/08/27/23/us-military-aircraft-crashes-during-drills-in-australia