Team USA forward Paolo Banchero dunks against New Zealand in their FIBA World Cup game at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 26, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Team USA balled out to start their hunt to regain international basketball’s top prize.

Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero starred in their first game on Philippine soil as they put up huge outings to get their first win at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, 99-72, on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Los Angeles Lakers star scored 12 points, six assists, three steals, and two rebounds, while Orlando's former top pick listed 21 markers, four rebounds, and four blocks.

Despite trailing 4-14 to start the contest, the Americans charged a 15-4 run in the final five minutes of the opening frame, capped by a three-pointer by Reaves, and ended the quarter with a 19-18 lead.

This allowed the Steve Kerr-led squad to pull away starting in the second quarter, even building a lead as huge as 25, 95-70, after a Banchero lay-up at the 1:30 mark of the fourth.

Anthony Edwards also stood out with 14 points and seven rebounds as they go up to 1-0.

Reuben Te Rangi led the Tall Blacks with 15 points and two boards, and Shea Ili followed with 12 markers, and four rebounds, but their efforts went for naught as they fell to 0-1 in Group C.

The Americans will next face Greece on Monday, August 28, at 8:40 PM, while New Zealand’s next assignment is Jordan, also on Monday, at 4:45 PM. Both games will be held at the MOA Arena.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.