Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno gets gold

MULTIMEDIA

Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno breaks SEA Games record

POC/PSC Media/ handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno competes in Womens 71kg Weightlifting event during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Monday. Sarno set a new SEA Games record in the snatch with a lift of 105kg.



