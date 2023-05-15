Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno gets gold

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno breaks SEA Games record POC/PSC Media/ handout Posted at May 15 2023 05:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno competes in Womens 71kg Weightlifting event during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Monday. Sarno set a new SEA Games record in the snatch with a lift of 105kg. Sarno repeats as SEAG gold medalist with dominant performance Read More: weightlifting Vanessa Sarno SEA Games SEA Games 2023 /news/05/15/23/p19-m-halaga-ng-narra-at-kakawate-nasabat-ng-nbi/sports/05/15/23/filoil-quiambao-policarpio-lead-la-salle-past-ceu/news/05/15/23/lalaki-arestado-sa-reklamong-sextortion-ng-dating-kasintahan/business/05/15/23/marcos-approves-importation-of-up-to-150000-mt-of-sugar/business/05/15/23/senators-seek-review-of-ngcp-contract-with-chinese-company