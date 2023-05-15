Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno breaks SEA Games record

POC/PSC Media/ handout

Posted at May 15 2023 05:29 PM

Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno gets gold

Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno competes in Womens 71kg Weightlifting event during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Monday. Sarno set a new SEA Games record in the snatch with a lift of 105kg.


 

Read More:  weightlifting   Vanessa Sarno   SEA Games   SEA Games 2023  