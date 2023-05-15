Vanessa Sarno dominated the women's 71kg class en route to SEA Games gold. POC/PSC Media.

(UPDATED) Filipina weightlifter Vanessa Sarno broke her own record in the snatch en route to clinching the gold medal in the women's 71kg weight class in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Monday afternoon at the Olympic Complex in Phnom Penh.

The 19-year-old Sarno showed that she is a cut above the rest, needing just one lift in the clean and jerk to win the gold.

Sarno made all her lifts in the snatch, with her third attempt of 105kg setting a new SEA Games record. The Filipina teenager held the previous mark of 104kg, set last year in Hanoi.

Thailand's Thipwara Chontavin lifted 95kg in the snatch, followed by Indonesia's Restu Anggi (91kg) and Vietnam's Thi My Le Lam (90kg).

Anggi and Thi lifted 115kg in the clean and jerk, while Chontavin lifted 113kg before faltering in her third attempt at 117kg.

Sarno thus needed just one lift of 120kg to retain her title and she did it in emphatic fashion. Thailand's Chontavin took the silver with a total lift of 208kg, followed by Indonesia's Anggi with 206kg.

In Hanoi last year, Sarno set a record in the clean and jerk (135kg) and total lift (239kg).

Before competing in the SEA Games in Cambodia, Sarno won silver in the Asian Championships in Jinju, South Korea where she had a total lift of 239kg (107kg snatch, 132kg clean and jerk).

