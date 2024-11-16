3 high school students earn Ateneo scholarships through Jordan Brand | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
3 high school students earn Ateneo scholarships through Jordan Brand
3 high school students earn Ateneo scholarships through Jordan Brand
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 16, 2024 02:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Nike
|
Jordan Brand
|
Ateneo de Manila University
|
Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program
|
Kiefer Ravena
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.