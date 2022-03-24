Jordan Brand partners with Ateneo basketball program

MANILA, Philippines -- Jordan Brand has become the newest partner of the Ateneo de Manila University basketball program, it was announced on Thursday.

Jordan Brand will sponsor the Ateneo men's, women's and high school basketball teams.

The Ateneo de Manila University is now the first-ever university in Southeast Asia -- and the only one outside of the United States -- to feature the iconic jumpman logo on its jerseys, shorts, tees, and jackets.

The athletic apparel, which includes jerseys uniquely suited to female players, will become the Blue Eagles' official uniform for the UAAP Season 84 tournament that starts on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"It's exciting to announce Jordan Brand's only university partnership outside of North America, because there are few places in the world where basketball culture shows up like it does in Manila," Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement.

"It is so crucial to invest in young people, and in partnership with Ateneo de Manila University, we can inspire young people through our shared love of the game," he added.

Kiefer Ravena, a product of the Ateneo program who won two UAAP titles and two UAAP MVPs in his collegiate career, last year became the first Filipino athlete to sign with Jordan Brand.

"This partnership is a step in the right direction, especially when giving women's sports the right exposure they deserve," said Ravena.

"The growth of the Jordan family from one athlete to a team shows the brand's commitment to building a community in the Philippines and a long-term commitment to investing in youth," he added.

"Investment in the country's youth and building inclusivity can spearhead basketball culture and translate our passion into profession. As one of the most successful basketball programs, Ateneo basketball has always strived for excellence," Ateneo athletic director Em Fernandez said.

"Being associated with a prestigious brand such as Jordan is an acknowledgement of this excellence, which will no doubt fuel the desires of many aspiring Pinoy and Pinay players in their own pursuit of greatness. We are all still inspired by MJ's legacy and his undying love for the game," he added.

To celebrate the partnership with Ateneo, Jordan Brand is launching a series of brand experiences, products and services exclusive for members hosted at the Jordan Manila, BGC store. These include viewing parties for select UAAP games and Jordan Flight Camps -- basketball skills development clinics for intermediate to advanced level players.

Local artists and Ateneo alumni Gica Tam and Mikki dela Rea were engaged to specifically develop designs for Custom 23, a customization service exclusively available at Jordan Manila. The unique designs by Gica and Mikki are inspired by their love for the game, Ateneo's culture, energy, passion and everything that surrounds that through their lens.

In addition, Jordan x Ateneo Men's and Women's fan tees will be available for sale in limited quantities at Jordan Manila BGC, Titan BGC and Titan22.com.