Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA — Ivy Lacsina has one plea to fans as she moves to a new home in the Nxled Chameleons.

The famed former player of the National University Bulldogs was the second Cargo Mover who was recruited by another Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team after F2 Logistics' disbandment.

Just last week, libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig took her talents to Cignal HD Spikers.

In a video released by the team on Saturday, Lacsina said she hopes that fans will still follow her journey after joining Nxled.

Nxled fans! ✨



Our newest Chameleon Ivy Lacsina has message for you 🫵



Check it out 💚 #NxledLockedIn 💚🦎🩶 pic.twitter.com/0s50Cp2ecc — Nxled Chameleons (@nxledchameleons) December 30, 2023

"Hi Nxled fans, This is Ivy Lacsina, the new member of Nxled Chameleons. I hope you will continue to support me as I enter a new journey with my new family," Lacsina said.

Lacsina in the same video also thanked the Akari management, while relishing the opportunity to play for Nxled.