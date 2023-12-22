Dawn Macandili-Catindig and coach Shaq delos Santos. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- Decorated libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig has found a new home after F2 Logistics' disbandment last week.

Macandili-Catindig has signed with the Cignal HD Spikers, the team announced in a Facebook post on Friday.

The former three-time UAAP champion is also the first Cargo Mover to join another squad after F2's disbandment.

She was part of F2's champion team at the Philippine Superliga, which won five top spots and where she also won PSL All-Filipino Conference MVP in 2016.

She also has a Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League title under her belt.

Earlier this week, Macandili-Catindig looked back at F2's multi-titled journey in an Instagram post.

“Any team or coach will gladly welcome a player of Dawn’s caliber,” said Cignal coach Shaq Delos Santos on her arrival.

“Gusto naming mag-build pa on the podium finishes that we have lately. Tingin namin si Dawn is one kind of player who will help us reach our goal for this team," he added.

With rookie Vanie Gandler leading the way, combined with 2023 PVL awardees MVP Ces Molina, Best Middle Blocker Ria Meneses, and Best Setter Gel Cayuna, Cignal is looking for an even better finish in the upcoming 2024 season.