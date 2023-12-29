MANILA – The Nxled Chameleons made sure to end 2023 with a bang.

After the disbandment of F2 Logistics, Ivy Lacsina found a new home in the Nxled Chameleons, the team announced on Friday.

Lacsina is the second Cargo Mover who was recruited after Dawn Macandili-Catindig took her talents to Cignal HD Spikers ahead of the Premier Volleyball League 2024 season.

"When we said that we are going to get stronger next season, this is what we meant. Now, let's get started!" the statement said.

The 24-year-old spiker was also a part of the F2 team which clinched a bronze medal in the All-Filipino Conference.

Nxled looks to overcome its 9th-place maiden finish in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.