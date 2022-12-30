From the NLEX Road Warriors website

MANILA - The NLEX Road Warriors are looking to rebound from its dismal outing in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

They have decided to secure the services of 6-foot-6 former NBA player Jonathon Simmons for the season-ending Governors’ Cup.

Simmons saw action for three NBA teams — the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic.

“He was a part of our short list. I opted for a more experienced player who can do stuff for us,” said head coach Frankie Lim on the NLEX's website.

Simmons made quite a great reputation when he was chosen as MVP in the NBA Summer League seven years ago.

That served as his entry to the Spurs’ roster of Gregg Poppovich and he even filled in the big shoes of NBA star Kawhi Leonard during the playoffs in 2017. There he finished with a playoff-high 18 points in leading his squad to a 114-75 beat down of the Houston Rockets.

Simmons spent the past two seasons playing in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Lianoning Flying Leopards and the Shianxi Loongs.