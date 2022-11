MANILA - NorthPort checked a 3-game slide with a 105-94 victory over skidding NLEX ion the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

William Navarro was named Best Player of the Game with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds to go with his seven assists and two steals.

Robert Bolick had 33 points, while Prince Ibeh had 22 markers to keep their campaign alive.

