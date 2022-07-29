PBA: Alas explodes for 30 as NLEX forces Game 3

PBA Images

(UPDATED) Kevin Alas had a sterling performance to spearhead NLEX's 90-77 wire-to-wire win over Magnolia to tie their best-of-3 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal series on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Alas exploded for 30 points, including 6 three-pointers for the Road Warriors, who snapped the Hotshots' 8-game winning streak.

Calvin Oftana added 10 markers.

Alas scored 22 in the first two quarters where NLEX put up a 55-32 halftime lead over Magnolia.

The Hotshots, led by Calvin Abueva, fought to within 9 points early in the fourth quarter.

The Road Warriors, however, kept their poise and brought their advantage back to 13.

"It's a game of adjustments, maganda ang adjustment ni Coach Yeng (Guiao) at na-execute ng teammates ko," said Alas.

Guiao praised the Road Warriors for handling the pressure in the final minutes.

"Madalas mangyari pag kalaban namin ang Magnolia, tapos mauubos ang lead, pine-press kami, nagpa-panic. Ngayon maganda ang reaction namin sa pressure," he said.

He, however, rued they were not getting favorable calls from the game officials.

"Nahihirapan kaming makakuha ng tawag sa referees, we feel whenever the (Hotshots) put on the pressure madalas nangyayari yung benefit of the call hindi namin nakukuha," said Guiao.

"Importante talaga nakuha namin ang lead, if we did not, mauubos talaga sa condition na 'yun."

Abueva carried the fight for Magnolia with 20 points.

The rest of the Hotshots struggled. Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang were limited to 12 and 10 points, respectively. Marc Barroca settled for 4.

Magnolia, which beat NLEX in Game 1, 98-89, will have to get past the Road Warriors on Sunday to make a third straight semis appearance.

The Scores:

NLEX 90 – Alas 30, Oftana 10, Semerad 9, Varilla 8, Trollano 8, Quinahan 8, Chua 6, Nieto 6, Miranda 3, Rosales 2, Paniamogan 0, Ighalo 0

MAGNOLIA 77 – Abueva 20, Lee 12, Dionisio 11, Sangalang 10, Jalalon 7, Reavis 4, Barroca 4, Dela Rosa 4, Wong 3, Corpuz 2, Brill 0, Ahanmisi 0, Zaldivar 0, Escoto 0

QUARTERS: 25-18, 55-32, 73-59, 90-77



PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.