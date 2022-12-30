Handout photo

Filipino strawweight Jeremy Miado said he will gladly accept an outright shot at newly crowned champion Jarred Brooks.

Brooks recently dethroned Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio in a scintillating 5-round exchange to claim the ONE strawweight title early this month.

But the Thailand-based Miado himself is riding on a 4-fight win streak capped by a dominant stoppage of Danial Williams last October.

"Tatanggapin ko po kung bibigyan nila ako ng chance," said "The Jaguar" regarding the idea of being granted a title shot.

He only has one request should he be granted the bout.

"Basta bigyan ako ng 6-8 week camp," said Miado. "Kasi gusto mo 100% na ready na pupunta ka doon para manalo, hindi lang lumaban."

Miado said that for the William's fight, he was only given three weeks to prepare.

"Buti na lang at tuloy-tuloy ang training ko noon. Kaya hinihiling ko sana bigyan ako ng mahaba habang time para mas maganda ang performance," he said.

Miado cited that it would be wise to come into a world title fight with great conditioning and a fool proof game plan especially against Brooks.

He pointed out that the American wrestler has made vast improvements in his striking, which became Brook's key to beat Pacio.

"Nag-improve ang striking niya, naiilang tuloy pumasok si Pacio. Naibabato niya kung anong gusto niya," he said.