Jeremy Miado. Handout photo

Filipino spitfire Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado put on an amazing performance on Saturday, stopping fancied kickboxer Danial "Mini T" Williams in the third round of their 127-pound catchweight fight in ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Miado showcased super boxing skills and high ring IQ, flustering his Aussie foe with blistering right hands and vicious left hooks to secure a technical knockout victory 3 seconds into the third stanza.

"In the first round I feel I can take his power, then I hit him with a right hand. I saw it in his face, he felt it," said Miado after rendering Williams face into a bloody mess.

After eating a right hand from Williams, the Filipino fired back with a right left combo that felled the Australian. By the end of the round, Williams was already bleeding from the nose and his left eye.

The Australian decided to be more technical in the second round, but Miado struck him with a thundering left, dropping Mini T.

Sensing he's behind on point, the Australian looked more urgent in the third. Miado took advantage, fired a combo capped by a big right hand.

Down went Williams and referee Herb Dean immediately called a halt in the fight.

"I'd like to thank God for giving me this victory. Thank you so much to my teammates, to my wife. I don't know what to say," said Miado while tears streamed down his face.

He added that he hopes to be included in ONE's big fight card in Manila this December 3.

"Give me a fight in Manila, December 3. I'm ready! I can put another show guys!"