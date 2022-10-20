Williams warns Miado: Someone’s getting stopped

Fifth-ranked strawweight contender “Mini T” Danial Williams has been calling for a clash with Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado.

So when he was offered a chance to face the Filipino striker this month, he didn’t think twice about accepting the challenge.

Williams and Miado will meet in a crucial strawweight clash at ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade on Saturday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“I was happy with this matchup as soon as it was thrown to me. [It] didn’t even take two seconds to think twice about it,” Williams said.

“With that said, though, I was expecting a Muay Thai ONE Super Series fight, because after the last fight I was actually getting my Muay Thai ready. But once the Miado offer came through, I just switched back to MMA, and now my focus is right back here.”

Against Miado, he gets a willing dance partner who’s going to engage him on the feet, something that most fighters in the division would want to avoid.

This is because Williams is a legitimate Muay Thai practitioner with power in both of his hands. Miado comes in with almost the same style, and all of his wins in ONE have come from finishes.

That said, the Aussie believes that if the match stays standing, he’s going to have the advantage over the Thailand-based Pinoy.

“I love Jeremy Miado as a fighter. He’s exciting to watch. He’s got some good wins behind him against some really notable opponents. So, I’m not taking him lightly at all. He’s a good challenge,” Williams said.

“But I believe my power, speed, angles, and mobility will be my advantages against him. And I just feel that I’m going to be a little bit difficult for him because he’s never really fought a striker who can move like me.

“And I feel he’s a bit linear, straight-lined, and can be predictable with his shots. That’ll be his weakness that I want to exploit with my movement.”

Make no mistake about it, Williams respects Miado’s power and finishing ability, but he’s confident with what he brings to the table and believes this match will end before the final bell.

“He comes in hard, so I’m definitely going to tuck my chin in because I’m well aware of his KO power. For me, I’m not going to take too many risks when it comes to brawling with him. But if I connect, and I see him a bit dazed or lost, I will follow up with the strikes to get another finish,” he said.

“He’s not someone I’m going to chin-up and swing wildly [with], but I think I want to methodically break him down and go hook-for-hook against him. It could very well play out like that. Someone’s definitely getting stopped here, but it’s not going to be me.”

