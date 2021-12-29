Rain Or Shine will continue to grind, even during the holidays, especially after a 2-game slump, with the latest defeat against TNT 95-92.

"There's no break for me. We're on a 2-game losing streak. But I did tell our guys that we have practice the next 2 days and we got a short little break," Rain Or Shine head coach Chris Gavina said in the PBA website.

"But I told them don't come back zero as we're going up against a hungry NLEX team coming off a loss also."

The Elasto Painters will return on January 6, and Gavina wants to end the skid against NLEX.

He said it was going to be a test of will against Road Warriors, who are also coming back from their first defeat to Phoenix, 102-93, on Christmas Day.

"It's gonna really come down as to who kept themselves in better shape, more sharp after the break," Gavina said.

Rain Or Shine could have won against the Tropang Giga, but the Elasto Painters failed to complete their fightback late in the fourth.

Import Henry Walker missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the final 4 seconds, before TNT's Poy Erram secured the rebound, was fouled by Beau Belga. Erram sank the free throws to sealed the win.

"We're one possession away from pulling off a big upset against a really good team in TNT," said Gavina.

"We tried to look at the positives of bringing the defending (Philippine Cup) champions down to just one shot, one possession. I give our guys a great deal of credit for battling and competing."