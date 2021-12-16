Rey Nambatac's heroics towed Rain or Shine past Phoenix Super LPG for a 90-88 win in the PBA Governors Cup Thursday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

With the Elasto Painters down by two, 86-88, Nambatac completed a three-point play, following a difficult shot over Fuel Masters' Chris Banchero in the final 22 seconds.

Phoenix tried to race back into the game after Mark Borboran's free throw shot for Rain or Shine, but ran out of time.

Nambatac finished with 17 points and 3 steals, while Beau Belga had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

(More details to follow.)

