PBA: Hotshots brace for tough January schedule

The Magnolia Hotshots will play three games in five days to open 2022. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- After ending the year with a confidence-building win against their archrivals, the Magnolia Hotshots are bracing for a tough stretch to start 2022.

The Hotshots won their first three games of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, capped by a dominant 117-94 rout of defending champion Barangay Ginebra in the "Manila Clasico" last Christmas. Their other wins came against TerraFirma (114-87) and Rain or Shine (109-98).

But immediately after their triumph against the Gin Kings, Magnolia coach Chito Victolero had already shifted his focus to a busy first week of 2022.

"We have a very hard schedule pagbalik namin," he noted. "[We have] three games in five days. So talagang medyo mahirap 'yun."

They return to action on January 5 against the Blackwater Bossing, who are in the midst of a historic 24-game losing streak. On January 7, they play the Meralco Bolts, before wrapping up their schedule for the week against NorthPort on January 9.

"We need to recover muna siguro," Victolero said, admitting that he and his team barely had time to enjoy Christmas as they were preparing for their showdown against Barangay Ginebra.

"We need a break siguro of at least mga two days, and then we go back again before New Year. And then after New Year, siguro we need to go back by January 2, to prepare for our next three games," he added.

"I think we need to take it one game at a time, kasi mahirap isipin 'yung tatlo. So isa-isa lang muna siguro. And tingnan natin kung ano mangyayari."

Magnolia is one of two unbeaten teams in the conference, the other being the Bolts who have a 2-0 win-loss slate.

Both teams feature prolific imports: Meralco's Tony Bishop is averaging 32.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks in his first two games, while Magnolia's Mike Harris -- already a former PBA Best Import -- is putting up 28.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.