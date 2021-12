Calvin Abueva and the Magnolia Hotshots remain unbeaten in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots stamped their class against arch rivals Barangay Ginebra, as they ran away with a 117-94 triumph in the Manila Clasico on Christmas Day at the Araneta Coliseum.

In the first Christmas Clasico since 2017, the Hotshots thoroughly outplayed the Gin Kings to rack up their third consecutive win of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The Gin Kings, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the conference after a 3-0 start.