PBA: Magnolia retires Pingris, Simon's jersey numbers

PJ Simon and Marc Pingris were honored by the Purefoods franchise on Christmas Day. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Purefoods franchise honored two of its most iconic players on Saturday, Christmas Day, as they retired the jersey numbers of Peter June Simon and Marc Pingris.

At the halftime of the "Manila Clasico" showdown between the Magnolia Hotshots and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, the tandem of Simon and Pingris were given the ultimate honor by their ball club.

Pingris' No. 15 and Simon's No. 8 joined Rey Evangelista's No. 7, Alvin Patrimonio's No. 16, and Jerry Codiñera's No. 44 in the pantheon of retired numbers by the Purefoods franchise.

Simon had made his retirement official in September 2020, after spending all 17 of his playing years with the Purefoods franchise.

Simon, now 41, was left unsigned after being drafted in 2001 and only inked his first PBA contract in 2004 for Purefoods.

"The Scoring Apostle" would go on to become one of the best sixth men in the history of the league, and helped the Hotshots win eight championships -- including a Grand Slam in the 2014 season wherein he also made the Second Mythical Team.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Pingris announced his retirement in May this year, after 16 seasons in the PBA -- a bulk of which were spent with the Purefoods franchise.

Pingris was a stalwart for the Hotshots, winning nine titles while anchoring their defense. He was a two-time Finals MVP and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and was acknowledged as one of the 40 Greatest Players in PBA history in 2015.

But the "Pinoy Sakuragi" was also loved because of his service to the country through his time with the Gilas Pilipinas national team. Pingris was a crucial part of the Gilas squad that won silver in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship and played in the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup.