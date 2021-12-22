PBA: Bishop scores 36 as Meralco outlasts Talk 'N Text

Import Tony Bishop had another monster outing as Meralco held off Talk 'N Text, 83-80, in the PBA Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bishop scored 36 points including 3 treys to go with 17 rebounds and 3 assists.

Chris Newsome added 15 markers, while Allein maliksi came off the bench for 10.

The Bolts took advantage of McKenzie Moore's low scoring output for the Tropang GIGA and the forced exit of Roger Pogoy who went down with severe cramping late in the game.

Pogoy had 25points for TNT, while Moore settled for 4.

(More details to follow.)

