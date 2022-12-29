Kai Sotto. File photo

So far so good for Kai Sotto as he won his fourth straight game as a starter for the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL on Thursday.

Sotto scored 5 points, grabbed a rebound, and recorded a block in Adelaide's 87-84 victory over the Brisbane Bullets in front of a jampacked crowd at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino helped his teammates defend against Brisbane's Aaron Baynes, a former NBA player.

Robert Franks led the 36ers with 18 points to go with 6 rebounds, Anthony Drmic added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The 36ers improved to 10-8 following their fifth straight victory.