Kai Sotto made an instant impact for Adelaide on Saturday when he started for the 36ers for the first time en route to a 108-77 romp over the Brisbane Bullets in the NBL 2022-23 season.

Sotto, who was brought into the starting line-up to replace Daniel Johnson as center, finished the game with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and a block.

Robert Franks toscored for the 36ers with 25 points and 6 rebounds, while Sunday Dech added 10 points and 4 boards as Adelaide snapped a 3-game losing streak.

Sotto set the tone for the 36ers with a tip jam at the onset of the game.

Adelaide zoomed to a 10-3 lead, which later widened to a 14-point gap.

Jason Cadee scored 18 points for Brisbane.

The 36ers will next battle the Tasmania JackJumpers.