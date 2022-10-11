Despite being left out in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kai Sotto remains positive he will be stepping inside basketball's biggest stage.

Following the Adelaide 36ers' NBA preseason games, Sotto made his thoughts known through Instagram regarding his plans.

"Staying patient and keeping the faith; it'll all be worth it in God's timing," he wrote.

Sotto had a solid game for the 36ers when they beat the Phoenix Suns. He finished with 11 points in that match, coming off the bench to make three of his six field goals while also grabbing two rebounds. He also had two steals and an assist in the win.

It was not the same, however, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He missed all his attempts against the Thunder, which blew out Adelaide.

The 36ers are now back in Australia to prepare for their 2022-23 NBL campaign. They will face the Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday.

