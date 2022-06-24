Kai Sotto admits frustration after missing the NBA cut

But 'Kai-Ju' vows to stay motivated

Kai Sotto admitted feeling disappointed about being passed up in the 2022 NBA Draft.

But the 20-year-old said he will use it as a motivation to get better, hoping that eventually he will get to the world's biggest basketball league.

"I always remember this feeling na ganoon, parang next time, I will do my best. It’s a chip on my shoulder (each time) I step on the court and I believe God has better plans for me and I won't stop," said Sotto in an interview on PlayitRightTV. (LINK ON PLAYITRIGHTTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZEKBaTxrS0&t=569s)

"The dream is always the NBA, so I always have to do whatever it takes to get better, and get stronger and to improve. It's just a speed bump."

Sotto was hoping to become the first full-blooded Filipino to be drafted in the NBA.

But the 7-foot-3 was not among the 58 players picked at the draft that took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday (Manila time).

Sotto said maybe he needed more time to grow and develop.

"My development is always No. 1 priority, I'm only 20 years old so I still have a lot of room to grow to develop and improve. So this next step really have to think about it with my family," he said.

"We didn't get to plan A, but we got Plan B and yeah and it's not going to stop me to keep on going."

Sotto thanked his family and his Filipino fans for being supportive even after the draft.

"We kind of expected this to happen already. My parents said, 'Whatever happens it's not yet over, we're behind you,'" said Sotto.

"I’m still always thankful for all the support I get from fellow Filipinos and just happy na whatever happens, they’re always there from me," he added.

His agent Joel Bell noted that there is a long list of undrafted players who went on to become successful in the NBA like Jeremy Lin, Duncan Robinson, Ben Wallace and Avery Johnson.



"I believe in Kai Sotto, I've been telling you 100 percent and I've been doing this for a long time," he said. "Kai Sotto is going to be successful."

"I think the all-time highest salary of an undrafted player is Wes Matthews who's like on $125 million so far. The draft isn't an exact science."