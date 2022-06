Kai Sotto – along with his countrymen – would have to wait a little while longer to fulfill his NBA dreams after teams passed up the big man at the Rookie Draft on Friday (Manila time).

With his size, Sotto appeared to be the one who would break through and become the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the league.

He had been thought of as a late second-rounder.

But the night came and went at Barclays Center in Brooklyn without Sotto's name being called.

