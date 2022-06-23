From the moment Kai Sotto set out on his journey to see if his game is NBA worthy, the magnitude of what the 7-foot-3 center is trying to accomplish was never lost.

"It means so much to me and to my fellow Filipinos," Sotto said in an interview posted on NBA.com about playing in the NBA.

"The biggest goal for me is to make it to the NBA.

"But when I look at the bigger picture, I want to make it to the NBA to serve as an example and inspiration to the younger players, younger athletes back home in the Philippines. If they can say that 'If Kai can make it, so can I,' that's a dream come true."

Sotto will find out in a few hours if that becomes reality.

The former Ateneo high-school standout looks to break through when he eyes being selected at the 2022 NBA Draft on Friday morning (Manila time).

If chosen, Sotto will become the first homegrown Filipino to reach the top-tier league.

He has been projected to be picked late in the second round, with Sports Illustrated forecasting the Sacramento Kings choosing him at No. 49.

Besides the Kings – where countryman Jimmy Alapag is an assistant head coach – Sotto worked out with the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers.

In a separate June 6 article that discussed the San Antonio Spurs and what they plan to do with their No. 38 pick, Sports Illustrated reported that "Sotto's agent admitted that one NBA team has already promised to draft him should he stay available."

"I just hope to show teams what I can do, and what I can offer to the team and how good of a player and a teammate I am," Sotto said recently.

The short of it is he'll be able to contribute immediately as a defensive presence, with shot-blocking as his main asset; on the offensive end, he has shooting range and he prides himself as a decent passer, but there's room to improve.

The skepticism over Sotto, however, revolves around his build; to survive NBA-tier big men night in, night out he must add more muscle and weight.

Still, Sotto – who says he see himself as a combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic – is confident he will be picked.

He announced his intention to enter the Draft on April 28, barely two years after leaving Ateneo and flying to the US to begin acclimating himself to the overseas game and preparing for this moment.

That decision has taken him to the G League (although he never got to play) and to the Australian National Basketball League, where he played for the Adelaide 36ers and got decent exposure.

In between, he saw time as part of Gilas Pilipinas.

Now, Sotto – and his countrymen – will see whether the hard work, the learnings, the sacrifice, the long hours training, and the workouts will pay off on Friday.

"I'll just trust the process and just continue focusing on improving every single day," he said.

"I believe I'll be on the right spot when the time comes."