Kai Sotto scored 11 points and the Adelaide 36ers waxed hot from long range in a 134-124 upset of the Phoenix Suns in an NBLxNBA exhibition game at the Footprint Center in Arizona, Sunday (Monday in Manila).

The 36ers made 24 of their 43 attempts from long distance to pull off the upset against the NBA ball club. Craig Randall had nine triples to finish with 35 points, while Robert Franks had 32 points after making six of his ten three-point attempts.

Sotto was solid in an 18-minute stint, coming off the bench to make three of his six field goals while also grabbing two rebounds. He also had two steals and an assist in the win.

The Filipino center had a pair of crowd-pleasing dunks during his stint. His free throw with 6:20 to play in the second quarter gave Adelaide a 16-point spread, 57-41. The Suns got within one point, 82-81, off a Chris Paul jumper with five minutes left in the third frame. But a Sotto dunk off a find by Mitch McCarron sparked a 9-2 run that gave the 36ers control of the game anew.

Randall then took over in the third, nailing three straight triples to push Adelaide ahead, 105-97, before his floater extended the lead to double-digits, 107-97, with under 10 minutes to go.

Five players scored in double-digits for Adelaide as they shot a blistering 56.8% from the field in the win.

Cam Payne came off the bench to score 23 points for the Suns. Miles Bridges and DeAndre Ayton each had 22 points, while Paul had six points and 12 dimes.

The 36ers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in another NBA preseason game on Thursday before returning to Australia for the 2022-23 National Basketball League season.

