PBA ready to share 'bubble' expertise to other leagues

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will continue to lend a helping hand to other sports leagues that are looking to hold their competitions in a "bubble" setting.

This, after the league successfully completed its All-Filipino Cup in a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga earlier this month, with Barangay Ginebra emerging as champions of the conference.

Speaking on "The Chasedown" recently, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial stressed that they are ready to share their learnings with other leagues, including the NCAA which is eyeing its own "bubble" for next year.

"Tinulungan natin ang football, humingi sa akin ng mga protocols," he said. "Ang volleyball si Mr. Ricky Palou, humingi din sila ng kung anong mga protocols natin. Binigyan natin."

The Philippines Football League (PFL) also successfully held its bubble in Carmona, Cavite, while the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is planning its own return to competition for next year. Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 also completed its President's Cup in Calamba, Laguna, in November.

"Tutulong tayo, kahit hindi lang sports or kung ano man, kung ano man ang matutulong natin," Marcial said.

"Kasi 'yun naman talaga ang unang pakay natin eh. Di ba, noong sabi ko, 'pag masimulan 'to, sana mabuksan natin sa ibang sports at mabigyan ng pag-asa ang mga Pilipino na dahan-dahan, nagagawa natin, di ba? Masaya kapag nakakatulong ka," he explained.

Aside from lending a hand to the NCAA, the PVL, and other leagues, the PBA is also in coordination with FIBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in February.

The Philippines will host eight teams -- including Gilas Pilipinas -- in the same Clark bubble where the PBA held the Philippine Cup.

Marcial has stressed that the PBA will be ready to help in any way, from releasing their players to the national team cause to giving FIBA and SBP advice on how to conduct the bubble.

"'Wag silang mag-compromise, 'wag silang magtipid tungkol doon sa mga protocols at sa safety ng mga players," Marcial said when asked of the advice he shared to the two organizations.

