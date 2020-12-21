SBP vows to improve on Bahrain bubble for Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is learning from both the PBA and FIBA as it looks to put together a safe "bubble" for the upcoming window of the Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in February.

The Philippines will host two groups in Clark, which also served as the host of the successful PBA bubble that wrapped up earlier this month, come February 2021. Aside from Group A, which has the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand, Clark will also host Group C (Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong).

Vince Dizon, the president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, stressed that they will implement even stricter protocols to ensure the safety and security of everyone who will enter the bubble.

The officials of the SBP, meanwhile, vowed to improve on the previous bubble done by FIBA in Manama, Bahrain, last November.

"We're combining learnings of both the PBA, and our stint at Bahrain," said SBP executive director Sonny Barrios in a press briefing, Saturday.

The Philippines went 2-0 in their stint in Bahrain, with a young Gilas Pilipinas team booking two victories over Thailand.

In February, they will play two games against rival South Korea and one against a vastly-improved Indonesia squad that features former PBA import Lester Prosper as its naturalized player. Games will still be held at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Gym in Angeles City, which also served as the venue of the games of the PBA Philippine Cup, and all teams will stay at the Quest Hotel.

Barrios said that to determine the improvements they can make for the February bubble, they visited the venues in Clark, Pampanga together with coach Jong Uichico, who called the shots for the Philippines in Manama.

"Jong Uichico was there to comment on how it was in Bahrain regarding the playing venue, the training facilities, the lodging facilities and all that," he explained.

"One modification, I think, (that) we're looking at, and AUF said it seems it can be done. We will have a dedicated meeting room, changing room, viewing room, for each of the eight teams," he added. "Meaning to say, they don't have to interchange or wait for a changing room to be vacated. Because they will have one dedicated room per team."

This, said Barrios, is a "big improvement" over the conditions in the Bahrain bubble.

Barrios also revealed that according to Uichico, the accommodations at Quest Hotel are "far better … than their lodging facilities in Bahrain."

SBP president Al Panlilio, meanwhile, said the hotel has already vowed to upgrade as many rooms as possible ahead of the FIBA bubble.

Clark officials have also agreed to look into the possibility of putting together a new practice facility for the national teams, although Barrios does not anticipate that this will be necessary.

"When FIBA asked us if we could host under the PBA bubble, they were looking at the arrangement of the PBA bubble, as is," he explained. "The understanding is we will host under the exact conditions and facilities existing within the PBA bubble."

If it turns out that teams need another venue for practice, Dizon said they are ready to "provide what is necessary to make the entire event a success."

"We should be proud of what we Filipinos have here," said Barrios. "AUF, Quest, they gave us a very warm welcome, and they were very proactive for this hosting in February."

"We are all of the same mind, on how to make the country proud of this hosting during these challenging times," he added.

