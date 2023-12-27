Nuggets forward Gordon sidelined with dog bite injuries

LOS ANGELES — The Denver Nuggets will be without power forward Aaron Gordon indefinitely as he recovers from dog bite injuries to his face and hand, the NBA team said Wednesday.

In a brief statement the Nuggets said Gordon "suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th.

"Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers. Additional updates will be provided as necessary."

The Athletic website reported Gordon required 21 stitches.

The reigning champion Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-114 on Christmas Day in Denver.

Gordon scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the victory.

The 28-year-old is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.5% from the field in 28 games. He missed four games with a right heel injury.

