The Detroit Pistons now officially have the longest losing streak by an NBA team in a single season.

After their 118-112 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night (Wednesday afternoon, Manila time) the Monty Williams-mentored squad tallied its 27th straight loss in the 2023-2024 NBA season as they fell to 2-28, which is dead last in the current standings.

They were previously tied with the 2010-2011 Cleveland Cavaliers squad and the 2013-2014 version of the Philadelphia 76ers who then had a league-record of 26 straight losses.

Pistons fans expressed their dismay over their team in the final seconds of the contest, with them shouting “sell the team” as they witnessed their squad suffer yet another meltdown in the end game.

“Sell the team” chants are back in Detroit

pic.twitter.com/iH8aBeMDvt — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) December 27, 2023

Pistons young star Cade Cunningham, however, kept it real when asked how they will be approaching this history-making loss.

“Now’s the easiest time to stand off and be on your own, but we need to continue to lean on each other and continue to push each other, hold each other accountable more than ever,” said the 6-foot-6 point guard during the postgame interview, who scored 41 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out five dimes.

“There’s nothing positive about this situation that we put ourselves in, so we gotta dig deep and get ourselves out of it,” he added.

“We gotta stay desperate.”

The Pistons will be hoping to avoid another unwanted record in their next game against the Boston Celtics, a 28th straight setback.

This is a feat that the 76ers hold, and it came after they concluded the 2014-2015 season with 10 straight losses and opened ‘15-‘16 with 18 more.

Unfortunately for Motor City, their next game is against the league-leading Boston Celtics who currently post a 23-6 record.

That matchup will be on Friday, December 29, at 8:30 AM (PH time).