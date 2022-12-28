De La Salle women's basketball coach Cholo Villanueva. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- It would be an honor and a privilege for Cholo Villanueva to join the coaching staff of the De La Salle men's basketball team, though he insists that nothing is set in stone at the moment.

Villanueva has been linked to the head coaching post for the Green Archers after it was reported that La Salle is not renewing the contract of Derick Pumaren. The multi-titled mentor failed to lead the Green Archers to the Final 4 in UAAP Season 85, with the team falling well short of expectations.

"Of course, I'm going to be honored if I'm gonna be part of the coaching staff in whatever capacity that La Salle would be offering," said Villanueva on Wednesday.

"So, hopefully, everything works out, and I just want to help my old school in whatever capacity I can. It would be a privilege and honor for me," he added.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Villanueva is in consideration for the head coaching position but he may also be tapped as part of the Green Archers' coaching staff while a different mentor takes the top post.

If he ends up as the head coach of the Green Archers, Villanueva will have to let go of his position as head coach of the De La Salle women's basketball team. The youthful mentor steered the Lady Archers to a runner-up finish in Season 85, where they also ended the historic 108-game winning streak of National University.

Villanueva, also part of Brian Goorjian's coaching staff with the Bay Area Dragons, says he is also waiting for further instructions and is staying ready for whatever will be tasked of him.

"As of now, what I saw lang na from the news is, they're looking for another coach as of the moment. Pero, Coach Derick is still under contract. So, that's the only thing I know," he explained.

Pumaren's contract will expire on December 31.

Villanueva was the co-Finals MVP together with JVee Casio when La Salle won the UAAP Season 70 crown. He went on to play professionally until 2011, at which point he pivoted to coaching.

