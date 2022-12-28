UAAP: Pumaren yet to be informed of La Salle's decision

De La Salle Green Archers head coach Derrick Pumaren during their match against the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Derick Pumaren has not yet been formally informed of De La Salle University's decision not to renew his contract as head coach of the Green Archers.

This, according to the multi-titled mentor who revealed that he was not informed of the development by team management, even as reports about the matter came out on Tuesday.

"They have not formally notified me," Pumaren said in a message to ABS-CBN News, Wednesday. "And if it is true, they lacked the decency to inform me before disclosing the information to the media."

"I believe that this DOES NOT exemplify a true La Sallian gentleman, in my opinion," he stressed.

Pumaren had been hired by La Salle in January 2020 and handled the team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He led them to a third-place finish in Season 84 and was expected to be among the top teams in Season 85 thanks to a powerful roster and a strong preseason campaign.

But they endured a disappointing campaign in Season 85, where they fell well short of expectations and wound up missing the Final 4.

Injuries to key players kept the Green Archers from reaching their full potential, and they labored to a 7-7 record in the elimination round. La Salle lost to Adamson University in the playoff for the last spot in the Final 4, 80-76.

Tiebreaker Times reported on Tuesday that La Salle has opted not to renew Pumaren's contract, which will expire on December 31.

Cholo Villanueva, the head coach of the De La Salle Lady Archers, is reportedly being eyed to take over Pumaren's post.



