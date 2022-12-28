Eala remains grateful after PSC stint comes to abrupt end

Former PSC Chairman Noli Eala. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Noli Eala expressed his gratitude at having gotten the opportunity to serve Philippine sports, after his stint as chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission came to an abrupt end on Wednesday.

Eala was appointed as the PSC chief on August 30 but is set to be replaced by Richard "Dickie" Bachmann.

Bachmann's appointment was confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Eala said that he remains grateful to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. "for affording me the chance to help Philippine Sports rise to greater heights."

"I serve under the pleasure of the president and I fully respect his decision," he added.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our sports leaders who gave their unwavering support. I wish the new chairman of the PSC all the best. As I leave, I am at peace knowing that in the months I served, I cared for all our athletes and Philippine Sports like no other."

His four-month stint, short as it was, allowed Eala to "once again serve with passion in a field [I] hold close to my heart."

"With all humility, I can say that I gave dignity and respect to the position of Chairman and worked tirelessly for Philippine Sports," said Eala.

Eala had taken over the post vacated by William "Butch" Ramirez, whose term saw the Philippines win its first Olympic gold medal courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz.

A former PBA commissioner, Eala also served as a play-by-play commentator of Viva Vintage Sports. In 2007, the Supreme Court disbarred Eala over an extramarital affair, calling the tryst a “grossly immoral conduct and unmitigated violation of the lawyer’s oath.”

The high court’s decision prompted the PBA board at that time to vote in favor of Eala’s removal as commissioner, but he resigned instead.