Richard "Dickie" Bachmann. Credit: UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen Richard "Dickie" Bachmann as the new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission, Malacañang confirmed on Wednesday.

Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil confirmed the appointment to the media. The Palace, however, has yet to release Bachmann's appointment papers.

Bachmann replaces Noli Eala, who led the commission since August 30 of this year.

Meanwhile, the President also appointed new commissioners in the PSC, based on photos released by the Office of the Press Secretary.

The Palace said these are Walter Francis K. Torres and Edward Lim Hayco, who both took their oath of office before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin earlier in the day.

Office of the Press Secretary

Prior to his post, Bachmann was named as the basketball commissioner of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Bachmann went to De La Salle University from 1986 to 1991, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce, Major in Business Management. He also played for the Green Archers.

Bachmann was also the PBA 3×3 chairman.

— reports from Job Manahan, Katrina Domingo, and Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News