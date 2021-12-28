Philip Manalang is cheered on by his Basilan teammates after sinking the game-winning three-pointer against Nueva Ecija. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas



MANILA, Philippines -- Basilan guard Philip Manalang could not help but succumb to his emotions after sinking the buzzer-beating three-pointer that won them the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational last week.

The guard out of the University of the East wept in front of the crowd at the Araneta Coliseum as his shot sealed their 83-80 win against Nueva Ecija.

His clutch triple ensured that the Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot won the P2 million at stake in the competition -- but also completed a year-long journey of redemption.

"Siguro destiny ito, God's will ito at para sa amin talaga," said the 24-year-old guard out of San Fernando, Pampanga.

In March 2020, Basilan was supposed to take on Davao Occidental-Cocolife in a do-or-die Game Three Southern Finals tilt in the MPBL's Lakan season. But it was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year later, the league was able to get clearance to resume the playoffs inside a bubble in Subic.

However, Basilan was ultimately unable to play the game after two of their players and some staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Manalang admitted on Friday night that he was one of the players to return a positive result.

"Actually kasi 'yung bubble na 'yun, ako 'yung nag-positive sa COVID nun... Ako tsaka si [Anthony] Bringas," he said.

"Tumawag si Coach Jerson (Cabiltes) sa akin nun tapos 'yun, umiiyak ako sa kanya na nag-positive ako. Nahihiya ako sa kanila since ako pa 'yung naging reason. Nandun na kami e," he continued.

"Asymptomatic po ako pero hirap na 14 days ako naka-quarantine tapos 'yung kasama ko, nag-severe. Dun ako natakot."

Having lost their chance to claim the MPBL Lakan title, Basilan instead showed their class in different tournaments all over the country in the succeeding months.

They won the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup title last August in Pagadian. Two months later, they carried the name Manila AICC and ruled the Filbasket tournament in Subic.

But Basilan and their head coach still wanted the MPBL crown that they missed out on earlier this year.

"When Basilan was asked to join the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational, it was not about redemption anymore, not about us redeeming ourselves after not being able to play the last championship game," Cabiltes said. "If this would be one of our reasons to play, then this would be unfair to the new additions to our team.

"The truth is I just wanted to create an opportunity for my team to play the sport that we love and to have work this holiday season," he continued.

Basilan showed character all throughout the tournament, winning close games en route to a 6-0 record heading into the final. But they had to hurdle the fancied Nueva Ecija team that had the likes of Roi Sumang, tournament MVP Michael Mabulac, and top prospect Justin Gutang.

For 40 minutes, the two teams slug it out with no team leading by more than five points. By the end of four quarters, the two teams were deadlocked at 74-all.

For his part, Manalang was cold from the field, going 0-of-8. Still, he never lost his confidence as he waited for his moment, and didn't hesitate to shoot when he was left open at the top of the key with 1.9 seconds to play.

"Sabi ko, tiwala pa rin ako sa sarili ko kasi araw-araw naman ako nagshoo-shooting. Kahit nagstra-struggle ako nung first half, nandun pa rin 'yung tiwala ko sa sarili ko."