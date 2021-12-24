Philip Manalang triggers the title-winning shot for Basilan. From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Philip Manalang's go ahead triple for Basilan on Thursday night was a perfect Christmas gift for the Jumbo Plastics.

It enabled Basilan to beat fancied Nueva Ecija via a thrilling 83-80 overtime win in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational winner-take-all finals at the MOA Arena.

So tight was the contest, it saw at least 10 deadlocks.

"For me, the win tonight is God-given," said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes, who also won the Ato Badolato Coach of the Tournament award.

"So talagang gusto naming makuha 'to dahil 'yun nga, nine months ago we were in this situation and hindi kami napagbigyan and then ito pala 'yung balik na biyaya sa'min ng Panginoon."

Manalang was scoreless until he knocked down the booming trey that broke the 80-all tie 1.9 seconds left in the game extension.

He was named the Finals MVP despite scoring only 3 points, six assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes and 59 seconds.

Manalang's game winning triple was worth P2 million, which was the top prize given by Chooks-to-go to the tournament champions.

Byron Villarias hit a huge triple in regulation to put the Rice Vanguards ahead, 74-73, with 26 seconds left. Michael Juico then earned a split on the line to send the game to an extension.

Encho Serrano finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Juico and Jonathan Uyloan both had 15 markers as well.

Jay Collado scattered 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two blocks while JR Taganas was a force inside the paint with 17 big rebounds to go along with nine points.

On the other hand, tournament MVP Michael Mabulac collected 24 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort for the Rice Vanguards.

Justin Gutang added 13 points, seven boards, and three assists. Renz Palma had 11 points and seven rebounds while Villarias ended with 10 points and four boards.

Nueva Ecija lost a crucial piece in Chris Bitoon, who got injured at 3:43 in the third quarter.

Basilan topped Pool B with a perfect 4-0 record. The team then took out Mindoro-EOG Burlington in the quarterfinals before escaping Pasig in the semis.

